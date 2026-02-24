Ridley (RIDYF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0287 per share and revenue of $553.0170 million for the quarter.

Ridley Price Performance

Ridley stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Ridley has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $1.92.

About Ridley

Ridley Inc is a Canada-based animal nutrition company that develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of feed and supplement solutions for livestock and companion animals. The company’s product portfolio includes custom-formulated feed rations, vitamin and mineral premixes, specialty supplements and complete feed blends designed to support optimal animal health and performance.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Ridley operates a network of production facilities and distribution centers across North America.

