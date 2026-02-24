Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.78-1.990 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $265.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.77 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 5.24%.Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.78-1.990 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 512.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.