EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.18

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

EVT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Get EVT alerts:

About EVT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

Receive News & Ratings for EVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.