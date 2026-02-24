Worldline (WWLNF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Worldline to post earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $1.1620 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Worldline has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Worldline is a global leader in payment and transactional services, providing end-to-end solutions to merchants, banks and public sector organizations. Headquartered in France, the company specializes in secure payment processing, digital banking services and mobility solutions, supporting seamless customer experiences across online, in-store and mobile channels.

Worldline’s core offerings include merchant acquiring and point-of-sale services, card and digital payment processing, issuer processing and digital account services.

