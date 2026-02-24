Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (TRINZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 to post earnings of $0.5160 per share and revenue of $80.2790 million for the quarter.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRINZ opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 ( NASDAQ:TRINZ Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Trinity Capital Inc 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ: TRINZ) are senior unsecured notes issued by Trinity Capital Inc, a publicly traded business development company. The notes bear a fixed annual interest rate of 7.875% payable quarterly and mature in 2029, offering investors a steady income stream backed by the company’s diversified financing portfolio.

Trinity Capital Inc operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and specializes in providing customized debt solutions to growth-stage, venture-backed companies across North America.

