Citigroup Inc. $C Stock Holdings Lifted by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $40,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 35.3% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Citi agreed to sell a 24% stake in Banamex for about $2.5B, trimming international retail exposure and unlocking near-term cash ahead of an eventual Banamex IPO — a capital/strategic positive that can fund buybacks, strengthen capital or simplify the franchise. Citi signs deal to sell 24% equity stake in Banamex

Citi agreed to sell a 24% stake in Banamex for about $2.5B, trimming international retail exposure and unlocking near-term cash ahead of an eventual Banamex IPO — a capital/strategic positive that can fund buybacks, strengthen capital or simplify the franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Citi entities have exited substantial?holder status in Nuix and Citi is participating as an anchor investor in regional IPOs (e.g., PNGS Reva), reflecting ongoing capital markets activity but with limited direct impact on Citi’s core banking P&L. Citi Group entities exit substantial holder status in Nuix

Citi entities have exited substantial?holder status in Nuix and Citi is participating as an anchor investor in regional IPOs (e.g., PNGS Reva), reflecting ongoing capital markets activity but with limited direct impact on Citi’s core banking P&L. Negative Sentiment: Financial stocks fell broadly in late trading, dragging large banks including Citi as investors rotate out of the sector — this market?wide weakness is a key proximate cause of today’s drop. Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Late Afternoon

Financial stocks fell broadly in late trading, dragging large banks including Citi as investors rotate out of the sector — this market?wide weakness is a key proximate cause of today’s drop. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and underwriting risk headlines emerging around banks’ exposure to AI/data?center lending — the ECB is probing lenders’ AI-related risks, which raises uncertainty on loan quality and capital planning for large global banks. That contributes to sectorwide nervousness. European Central Bank Gauges Lenders’ Risks From AI

Shares of C stock opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

