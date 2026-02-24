Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Shares Sold by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,173 shares during the quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 59,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,011,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,994,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,786,000 after acquiring an additional 227,398 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 811,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.2%

DFAU stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

