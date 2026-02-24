First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 7,666 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

First Financial Bankshares Inc decreased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,460,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.9% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $92,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,075,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,358,462,000 after buying an additional 1,912,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,417,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,583,000 after buying an additional 3,089,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $765,164,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Williams Companies by 190.3% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,056,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,632,000 after acquiring an additional 903,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 21.90%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 93.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 293,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,488,452.55. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

