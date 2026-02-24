First American Trust FSB Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

First American Trust FSB lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,547 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.59 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

