G999 (G999) Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $9.51 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2025. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.