Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.9%

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,535 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $156.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.