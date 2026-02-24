Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 117,155 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,498,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,155 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 4.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $43,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,624,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,642,000 after buying an additional 764,809 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,334,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,075,000 after acquiring an additional 726,290 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 996,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 633,977 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,455,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,631,000 after purchasing an additional 617,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257.94%.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

