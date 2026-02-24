Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 96.3% increase from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Mach Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Mach Natural Resources to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Mach Natural Resources stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. Mach Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

