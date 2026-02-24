Carlton Investments Ltd. (CIN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.47 on March 22nd

Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CINGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Sunday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 131.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 37.70 and a quick ratio of 86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

