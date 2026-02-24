First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys 53,065 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.5% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $74,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.32 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1854 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

