7,500 Shares in Lennar Corporation $LEN Purchased by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in Lennar by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 6.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lennar from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

NYSE:LEN opened at $116.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average is $122.03. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.27). Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.03%.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

