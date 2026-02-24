Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $58,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 42,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

