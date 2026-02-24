iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 123.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,965,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,679 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,910,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,274,000 after buying an additional 2,848,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,388,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,991,000 after acquiring an additional 417,901 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,824 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.29 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $112.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.