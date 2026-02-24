iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 356.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,763 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,268,000. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 72,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

