Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Desjardins

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$37.96 and a 12 month high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet. Its assets represent a portfolio of residential real estate, both from the standpoint of geographic diversification and mix of asset type, which consists of mid-sized suburban and downtown apartment buildings, and regional, mid-sized community and neighborhood residential centers located in urban markets.

