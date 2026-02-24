Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 4,042 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 47.2% during the third quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 71,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 248,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,587,062.33. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock worth $1,740,052. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

