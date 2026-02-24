Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 101.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 693.3% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.16, for a total value of $3,167,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 953,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,250,894.68. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $436,842.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 495,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,841,359.85. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,455 shares of company stock worth $90,522,134. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Trading Down 9.7%
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.
Key Stories Impacting Cloudflare
Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare announced it is the first SASE platform to support modern post?quantum encryption — a product differentiation that strengthens its security positioning for enterprise customers and may support higher-margin sales over time. Cloudflare Becomes the First and Only SASE Platform to Support Modern Post?Quantum Encryption
- Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare entered a strategic partnership with Mastercard to build tools for small businesses — a commercial tie-up that could accelerate go?to?market reach and revenue opportunities in payments and SMB segments. Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) Enters into Strategic Partnership with Mastercard Incorporated
- Neutral Sentiment: An institutional investor (AMJ Financial Wealth Management) modestly increased its Cloudflare position per a recent 13F filing — a small vote of confidence but not large enough to shift ownership dynamics materially. Cloudflare is AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position
- Negative Sentiment: White House plans to raise global tariffs to 15% (reported broadly across markets) triggered broad risk?off moves in tech names and was cited as a direct driver of selling pressure on Cloudflare today. This macro development increases cost uncertainty and investor risk aversion for growth names. Why Cloudflare (NET) Shares Are Getting Obliterated Today
- Negative Sentiment: Sector weakness: cybersecurity stocks fell after Anthropic released an AI tool that can scan code for vulnerabilities, stoking investor fears that AI could commoditize parts of the cybersecurity stack and pressure vendors’ business models. Cloudflare, as a security and networking name, was caught up in that sell?off. Cybersecurity stocks drop for a second day as new Anthropic tool fuels AI disruption fears
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: Chief Operating Officer Michelle Zatlyn sold large blocks of shares across Feb. 19–23 (totaling tens of thousands of shares), sharply reducing her stake — moves investors often view as a negative signal or increased near?term supply. The sales were disclosed in an SEC filing. SEC Filing — Insider Sales
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.
In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.
