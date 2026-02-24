Brokers Set Expectations for CNA Financial Q1 Earnings

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNA Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings raised CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE CNA opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 409.0%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

In other news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $297,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 661,838 shares in the company, valued at $31,516,725.56. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 354,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,560,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after purchasing an additional 376,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,499,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,784,000 after buying an additional 309,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,534,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 867,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,428,000 after buying an additional 178,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

