BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect BlackSky Technology to post earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $37.1310 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of BKSY opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $694.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.43. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKSY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,072,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,208,000 after buying an additional 123,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 386,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BlackSky Technology by 343.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 432,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

