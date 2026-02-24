Q1 Earnings Estimate for Macerich Issued By KeyCorp

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macerich in a research report issued on Sunday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $261.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.48 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Macerich from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Macerich stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Macerich has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -88.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macerich by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,162,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,322,000 after purchasing an additional 351,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,555,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,608,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,008,000 after acquiring an additional 70,132 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,354,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,039,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,030,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of regional shopping centers in the United States. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties, including enclosed malls, open-air centers and mixed-use lifestyle destinations. Since its establishment as a REIT in 1994, Macerich has pursued a disciplined strategy of investing in properties that serve strong consumer demographics and offer long-term growth potential.

Macerich’s core activities encompass property and asset management, leasing, marketing and redevelopment services.

