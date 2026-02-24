Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 573.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $643.67.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the sale, the director owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total transaction of $1,576,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,936.24. This represents a 48.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $673.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $584.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $419.00 and a 52-week high of $675.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

