Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share and revenue of $14.3180 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $140.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus’s approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

