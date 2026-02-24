Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 143.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.1%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

