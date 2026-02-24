Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, United Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Some S&P 500 names stand to benefit from a court rebuke of proposed tariffs, producing selective gains in the index that could help offset broader weakness. 7 S&P 500 Stocks Gain The Most After Trump Tariffs Are Slapped Down
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term bullish commentary on VOO’s role in diversified portfolios (low fees, broad exposure) supports steady demand from buy-and-hold investors even amid short-term volatility. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF: A Smart Buy for Long-Term Investors Right Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/technical updates show U.S. indices trading in a positive but range-bound pattern; a clean breakout either way could set the near-term direction for VOO. NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Continue to Trade in Range
- Neutral Sentiment: Prediction-market moves showing elevated odds of a bitcoin pullback signal some rise in risk-off pricing for speculative assets; this could modestly affect equities but the link to the S&P 500 is indirect. Polymarket Shows 75% Odds of Bitcoin Dropping Below $55K – What Traders Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Headline tariff announcements and renewed trade-policy uncertainty are cited as immediate selling pressure on broad U.S. equity exposures, directly weighing on VOO intraday. U.S. Tariff Announcement Weighs on Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary and pre-market summaries flagged VOO weakness tied to the same renewed tariff concerns and short-term risk-off positioning. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 2-23-2026?
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
