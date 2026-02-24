Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, United Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

VOO stock opened at $627.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $839.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

