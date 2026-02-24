Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Takes $4.39 Million Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in Vistra by 156.4% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.73.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,774.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,575.90. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.34. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.