Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 10,420 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 77.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Target by 1,113.8% in the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 3.1%

Target stock opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $127.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm set a $88.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.03.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Articles

