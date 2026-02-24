Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $100.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.