Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $21.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average is $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $105.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

