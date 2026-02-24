Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider James Parker Brady Sells 2,543 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider James Parker Brady sold 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $14,876.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 262,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,035.20. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARDX opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 147.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Director David M. Mott purchased 333,333 shares (~$1.95M) at about $5.84, increasing his stake by ~11.2% — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19 price target (large upside vs. current levels), which can attract buyers and boost sentiment. Wedbush Note via Benzinga

Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19 price target (large upside vs. current levels), which can attract buyers and boost sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Other firms reiterated bullish views (BTIG buy rating; HC Wainwright optimistic on FY2026 earnings), reinforcing analyst support that can sustain buying interest. BTIG Reiteration HC Wainwright Note

Other firms reiterated bullish views (BTIG buy rating; HC Wainwright optimistic on FY2026 earnings), reinforcing analyst support that can sustain buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue beat estimates ($125.2M vs. $118.0M) and year-over-year revenue growth of ~7.8% — a constructive fundamental datapoint, though offset by an EPS miss. (Earnings release was on Feb 19.)

Quarterly revenue beat estimates ($125.2M vs. $118.0M) and year-over-year revenue growth of ~7.8% — a constructive fundamental datapoint, though offset by an EPS miss. (Earnings release was on Feb 19.) Negative Sentiment: Earnings EPS missed expectations (reported a loss vs. small expected profit), which triggered a sell-off (shares were reported down ~10.4% after the earnings release). EPS misses typically pressure sentiment and can lead to continued volatility. Earnings Reaction

Earnings EPS missed expectations (reported a loss vs. small expected profit), which triggered a sell-off (shares were reported down ~10.4% after the earnings release). EPS misses typically pressure sentiment and can lead to continued volatility. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders — including the CEO, CFO and several executives — sold shares on Feb 20 (notably the CEO sold ~45,982 shares). Clustered insider selling can be read as profit-taking or reduced insider conviction and may weigh on sentiment. (These sales occurred near $5.85.) SEC Filing: CEO Sale

Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted small molecule drugs for cardio?renal and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s lead marketed product, tenapanor (sold under the brand name XPHOZAH in the United States), is approved for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Ardelyx’s proprietary approach targets epithelial transporters in the gastrointestinal tract, offering localized activity with limited systemic exposure.

Beyond tenapanor, Ardelyx’s development pipeline includes treatments designed to address other complications in kidney disease and related metabolic disorders.

