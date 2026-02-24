Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Rothschild & Co Redburn

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EADSY. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Airbus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $53.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $169.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Airbus has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Airbus had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 7.15%.The company had revenue of $30.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company’s activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

