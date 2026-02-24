Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,991 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.76.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $379.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $385.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

