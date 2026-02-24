Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $10.93 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,128,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,151,000 after purchasing an additional 859,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,514,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,694,000 after buying an additional 239,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,297,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,083,000 after acquiring an additional 574,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,028,000 after acquiring an additional 211,316 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,913,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $2,737,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,517 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,890.50. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $1,193,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $350,894.88. The trade was a 77.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,986,517. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

