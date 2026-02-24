eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Rothschild & Co Redburn

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EBAY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Arete Research upped their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on eBay from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. eBay has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,815.60. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,870 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in eBay by 2.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in eBay by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $223,683,000 after buying an additional 242,168 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in eBay by 407.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in eBay by 19.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.