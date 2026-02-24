Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 12366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSRYY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Treasury Wine Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Treasury Wine Estates is a Melbourne?based global wine company that produces, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of wines. Its portfolio spans premium, luxury and commercial brands, including Penfolds, Beringer, Stags’ Leap Family Vineyards, Wolf Blass, Lindeman’s and Matua. The company sources fruit from a mix of owned vineyards and long-term grower partnerships across key wine regions in Australia, California and New Zealand.

The business was established in 2011 following a demerger from Foster’s Group and traces its heritage back to the founding of Penfolds in 1844.

