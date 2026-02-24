Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.7240, with a volume of 41034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $87.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.62 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 579.06%. On average, analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 335,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ: CCSI) is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

