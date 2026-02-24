Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $557.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc (OTCMKTS: IIJIY) was founded in 1992 and is recognized as Japan’s first commercial Internet service provider. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and operates large?scale IP networks, offering a full suite of connectivity solutions including dedicated internet access, virtual private networks (VPNs), multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) services, and high?capacity leased lines. IIJ’s network backbone spans major Japanese cities and is linked to international points of presence, supporting both domestic and cross-border data traffic.

In addition to core connectivity services, IIJ provides a broad portfolio of IT infrastructure offerings.

