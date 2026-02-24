Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.80, but opened at $47.98. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at $45.4510, with a volume of 9,353 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.6%

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of -0.33.

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil is a Canadian energy company engaged principally in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil. The company focuses on upstream activities across multiple resource plays, targeting conventional and unconventional reservoirs with the aim of delivering stable production and reserves growth. In addition to well drilling and completion, Tourmaline develops associated surface facilities and infrastructure needed to gather, process and market its production.

Production from Tourmaline is weighted toward natural gas and associated liquids, and the company emphasizes operational efficiency and capital discipline in its development programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.