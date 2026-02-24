Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.99, but opened at $133.98. Kingdee International Software Group shares last traded at $133.51, with a volume of 3 shares.

Kingdee International Software Group Trading Down 7.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.73.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group, trading OTCMKTS: KGDEY, is a leading provider of enterprise management software and cloud services. The company specializes in developing integrated solutions that support financial management, supply chain operations, manufacturing, human capital management and customer relationship functions. Its flagship offerings include on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems as well as cloud-native SaaS platforms designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large organizations alike.

Kingdee’s software suite features modular components that enable businesses to automate routine processes, improve data visibility and drive operational efficiency.

