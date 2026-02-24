Insider Selling: Crown (NYSE:CCK) COO Sells 29,734 Shares of Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crown Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $115.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $126.00 target price on Crown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,078,000 after buying an additional 93,045 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,086,000 after acquiring an additional 670,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Crown by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,173,000 after acquiring an additional 886,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,300,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,902,000 after acquiring an additional 165,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,979,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

