Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $14.10. Greencore Group shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 136 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Greencore Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Greencore Group plc is a leading manufacturer of convenience foods, specializing in ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, soups, and other chilled and frozen meal solutions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company serves major grocery retailers, foodservice operators, and export markets across the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. Its product portfolio spans breakfast items, on-the-go snacks, and meal components designed to meet evolving consumer demands for freshness, quality, and convenience.

Established in 1991 following the privatization of state-owned food interests in Ireland, Greencore has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

