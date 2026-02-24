Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director James Christopher Hunt Buys 10,000 Shares

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,890.32. The trade was a 167.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, James Christopher Hunt bought 1,000 shares of Kelly Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $9,580.00.

Kelly Services Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of KELYA opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $330.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.29). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KELYA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 52.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 173.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Kelly Services by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in talent acquisition and staffing services across a wide range of industries. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing solutions, and consulting services to help organizations address their workforce needs. Its service offerings are designed to support clients in areas such as administrative support, information technology, engineering, science, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Founded in 1946 by William Russell Kelly, Kelly Services has grown from a small local staffing firm into an international organization.

