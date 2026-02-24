Sanford C. Bernstein Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $23.50 to $27.75 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

WBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 152.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,821.04. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 267,116 shares of company stock worth $7,781,731 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

