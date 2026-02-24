Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,482,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,344,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,254,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,423,000 after acquiring an additional 363,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,128,000 after acquiring an additional 270,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $556,114,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ KMB opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.03%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

