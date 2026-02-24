M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $12.41 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Visa Stock Down 4.6%

V opened at $306.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $555.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.77. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

