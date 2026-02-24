Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) PT at $195.17

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.1667.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $152.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $365.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average is $156.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $95.73 and a one year high of $192.67.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
